Russia records 18,178 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

Russia has registered 18,178 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 7,158,248 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Monday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.25%.

In the past 24-hour period, 805 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 758 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 511 new cases were discovered in the Sverdlovsk Region, 470 new infections in the Rostov Region, and 469 cases were detected in the Samara Region.

All in all, at present, 562,654 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia. This is the highest number of active cases since January 9.