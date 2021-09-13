Putin prioritizes development issues, measures to support people — Kremlin

Matters related to the country’s development and social support top Russian President Vladimir Putin’s work agenda, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reports on Monday, TASS reports.

"You can see what the president’s agenda is like, you can see what questions he is asked at various meetings, they first and foremost concern the country’s social and economic development, this is what tops the agenda," Peskov pointed out.

He noted that other priorities included "measures to support certain groups of the population in light of the ongoing consequences of the crisis, as well as those aimed at expediting the recovery from the crisis."

"It has always been President Putin’s utmost priority," the spokesman stressed, when asked what issues Putin viewed as the most important during an election campaign. According to Peskov, "one way or another, all these issues are high on the agenda at all events."