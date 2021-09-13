Russia welcomes agreement between Iran, IAEA — Foreign Ministry

Moscow welcomes an agreement on maintaining interaction between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Monday, TASS reports.

"We welcome the agreement on servicing monitoring equipment installed at Iran’s nuclear facilities, which was reached by the IAEA and the AEOI," the statement reads.

According to Zakharova, the important thing is that both parties confirmed their determination to continue dialogue on the entire range of issues related to the IAEA’s monitoring activities in Iran.

Russia "expects that the upcoming session of the IAEA Board of Governors, set to begin on September 13, including discussions on issues related to monitoring activities in Iran, will help enhance mutual understanding between the agency and Tehran, which have once again proved their ability to work together and achieve the desired result. Any external pressure and attempts to interfere in the process are counterproductive," the statement said.

"We also expect that a constructive and business-like atmosphere at the session of the IAEA Board of Governors will provide a boost to preparations for the next round of the Vienna consultations on the full restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program. The root causes of the current difficulties around the nuclear deal, which are widely known, haven’t been addressed yet," Zakharova noted.