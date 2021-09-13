U.N. seeks $600 million in Afghanistan's 'most perilous hour'

The United Nations exhorted the world on Monday to raise $606 million for Afghanistan, where poverty and hunger are spiralling since the Taliban took power and billions in foreign aid have dried up amid Western distrust of the Islamist militants, Reuters reports.

After decades of war, suffering and insecurity, Afghans are facing "perhaps their most perilous hour", U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his opening remarks to a conference in Geneva seeking aid for Afghanistan.

"The people of Afghanistan are facing the collapse of an entire country — all at once."

He said food supplies could run out by the end of the month.