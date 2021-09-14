Armenia Deputy PM introduces newly appointed governor of Gegharkunik Province

The regional governor’s office of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia today convened a meeting during which Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan introduced newly appointed Governor Karen Sargsyan to the staff of the regional governor’s office, as well as the heads of communities and law-enforcement bodies of the province and wished him success, as reported the regional governor’s office of Gegharkunik Province, News.am reports.

“You know that Karen Sargsyan had a responsible role in the water sector in Gegharkunik Province. Since he did a good job, he received an incentive and held the position of Chairman of the Water Committee. I congratulate Mr. Sargsyan on assuming the office and express willingness to support him,” Papikyan stated.

The Deputy Prime Minister thanked Gnel Sanosyan for his fruitful work as governor of Gegharkunik Province, and in response, Sanosyan expressed gratitude to Papikyan for trusting him as regional governor and now as Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure.