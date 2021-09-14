83 people died of COVID-19 and pneumonia in a day in Kazakhstan

73 patients died of COVID-19 and 10 people died of pneumonia in a day in Kazakhstan, the Health Ministry said on Sept 14, AKIPress reports.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,427 Kazakhstani citizens were killed by coronavirus and 4,687 by pneumonia with signs of COVID-19.

As of September 14, 76,858 patients are undergoing treatment, 15,308 of whom are hospitalized and 61,550 are treated at home.

1,196 patients are in serious condition, 345 are in extremely serious condition and 194 are put on a ventilator.