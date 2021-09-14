Digital ruble will become third form of money in Russia before 2030 — strategy

The launch of the digital ruble, the third form of money issued by the Bank of Russia, will become one of the key digitalization projects before 2030, according to the Strategy for the Development of the Financial Market until 2030 presented by the Russian Ministry of Finance, TASS reports.

"One of the key projects in the field of digitalization in the future before 2030 will be the launch of the digital ruble - the third form of money issued by the Bank of Russia," the document said.

The strategy noted that the introduction of the digital ruble would contribute to further development of the payment infrastructure, increase competition and the spread of new innovative financial instruments, as well as increase the availability and reduce the cost of services for people and businesses.