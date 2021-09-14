White House confirms Biden to speak in person at UN General Assembly

The White House said on Monday Biden will travel to New York on September 21 to address the United Nations General Assembly, France 24 reports.

The world's largest diplomatic meeting, which was held virtually in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held this year with a hybrid in-person-virtual format.

Around 100 leaders have said they will attend the event, according to a provisional list obtained by AFP.

At the General Assembly Biden plans to propose an international summit specifically dedicated to tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, The Washington Post and Politico reported.