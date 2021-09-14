Azerbaijani MPs to be observers at Russian State Duma elections

Delegation of MPs of the Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan is leaving for Moscow today - Azerbaijani parliamentarian Nizami Safarov, who became a part of the delegation, told Vestnik Kavkaza.

The purpose of the visit is to observe the elections to the State Duma, which will be held this Sunday, September 19.

In an interview with Vestnik Kavkaza, Milli Mejlis deputy Rasim Musabekov stressed that Russia is a strategically important partner of Azerbaijan. "In addition to the RF-AR inter-parliamentary friendship group, together with the State Duma and the Federation Council, we have a common committee for discussing issues of mutual interest. I am a member of this group. Unfortunately, due to pandemic restrictions, the activities of this format are currently limited," he said.

Milli Mejlis deputy Arzu Nagiyev noted the strength of ties of Azerbaijani deputies with their Russian colleagues. "We are in contact at the level of the interparliamentary friendship group and at the level of the Interparliamentary Assembly. There are normal contacts both at the level of senators and at the level of parties. We have no disagreements and problems," Arzu Nagiyev concluded.