Putin will self-isolate due to COVID cases in his inner circle — Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in conversation with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon that he would have to self-isolate due to COVID-19 cases in his inner circle, TASS reports citing the Kremlin.

"Vladimir Putin said that due to identified coronavirus cases in his inner circle he should observe self-isolation for some time," the statement reads.

In this light, the Russian leader will attend the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) events planned to be held this week in Dushanbe via videoconference, the Kremlin specified.

The leaders also talked about several current aspects of the bilateral relations and Afghanistan.