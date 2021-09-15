UN Food Agency Says Setting Up Humanitarian Hub In Uzbekistan For Afghanistan

The UN World Food Program (WFP) said on Tursday that it is establishing a humanitarian logistics hub in Termez, Uzbekistan, to position food for Afghanistan, Sputnik reports.

"In anticipation of the high food needs and further disruptions to supply chains, WFP is positioning food and other stocks at strategic border points in Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. In addition, a logistics hub of 5,000 square meters space is being established in Termez, Uzbekistan," the WFP said in a press release of Tuesday.