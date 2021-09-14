Putin’s self-isolation not to impact intensity of his work online, Kremlin assures

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not participate in face-to-face events for some time, but his self-isolation move won’t impact the intensity of his work online, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"The self-isolation [regime] is not going to influence the president’s work directly, there just won’t be any face-to-face events for some time. Still, this is not affecting the intensity [of his work], the president continues his activity through a video conference format," he said.

The Kremlin official added that it is known who got infected with the coronavirus in the president’s inner circle but refrained from naming the individual. According to him, during Putin’s self-isolation the same working schedule will be followed as during the quarantine when Putin also didn’t have any face-to-face events. During these days, the head of state will be working from Novo-Ogaryovo.

The spokesman reiterated that on Tuesday, the Russian leader held a phone conversation with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon "also, a series of other phone conversations are continuing right now."