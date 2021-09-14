Putin, Iran’s Raisi discuss situation around JCPOA — Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi Tuesday, the Kremlin press service said, TASS reports.

"[The sides] touched upon some issues of the international agenda, including the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," the statement says.

"Considering the President of Iran’s participation in the September 17 Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Dushanbe as an observer, the sides discussed ongoing issues within the framework of this organization."

The two presidents agreed to continue their contacts.

Putin also planned to attend the summit in Dushanbe in person; however, on Tuesday, the media reported that Putin went into self-isolation after a contact with a COVID patient. The leaders of Russia and Iran were supposed to meet on the sidelines of the SCO summit. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the personal meeting of the two leaders has been postponed indefinitely due to Putin’s self-isolation.