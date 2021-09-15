Bennett says he won’t meet Mahmoud Abbas

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday that he sees no reason for him to meet with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, despite a number of high-level contacts between Israel’s new government and the PA, The Times of Israel reported.

Bennett, speaking to the Kan public broadcaster as part of a series of interviews he gave to Israeli news outlets, cited the PA’s pursuit of war crimes charges against Israel at the International Criminal Court (ICC) and continued payment of monthly stipends to security prisoners, including those convicted of killing Israelis.