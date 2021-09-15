Georgia reports 2,515 new cases of coronavirus, 60 deaths

According to stopcov.ge, as part of the intensive testing, 32,207 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 19,341 antigen tests and 12,866 PCR tests, InterPressNews reports.

As a result of the testing, 2,515 new cases of the virus were detected in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases detected since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country is 587,551.

As of September 14, the daily positive rate is 7.81%, for the last 14 days - 7.61% and for 7 days - 7.32%. In the last 24 hours, 2,829 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 551,780. 60 deaths from coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 8,347 people have died from the virus since the pandemic spread.

Out of 2,515 new cases of infection detected in the country today: 869 cases were reported in Tbilisi, Adjara - 159, Imereti - 393, Kvemo Kartli - 151, Shida Kartli - 143, Guria - 61, Samegrelo - Zemo Svaneti - 251, Kakheti - 338, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 61, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 64, Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 25.