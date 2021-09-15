NATO Refuses To Hold Military Dialogue With Russia - Lavrov

Russia is ready to maintain dialogue with NATO, which should be professional, not hysterical, but the alliance keeps rejecting military negotiations outright, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, Sputnik reports.

"In general, they totally refuse to conduct a military dialogue, which was suspended as a so-called punishment after the events in Ukraine and Crimea. We are ready to negotiate, but only professionally, without this emotional and half-hysterical tone," Lavrov told reporters.