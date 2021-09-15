Russian foreign minister expects attempts to attack Nord Stream 2 to continue

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expects the attempts to attack the Nord Stream 2 project to continue, TASS reports.

"No doubt the attempts to attack the gas pipeline will continue," he told reporters on Wednesday.

All works on the construction of the gas pipeline have been completed from Russia’s side, the top diplomat said. "Currently the process of obtaining necessary permissions from the German regulator is underway. <...> The process is not quick, [permissions are expected to be obtained] in early 2022," he noted.

Gazprom reported earlier that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was fully completed on the morning of September 10. The company expects to commission the gas pipeline by the end of the year. According to the gas producer, 5.6 bln cubic meters of gas may be supplied through the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline this year.