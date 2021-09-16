Turkey logs highest daily new COVID-19 cases since May

Turkey logged 27,802 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 14, the highest number of daily infections since May 4, official figures showed, as Health Minister Fahrettin Koca urged people to get vaccinated, Harriet daily reports.

The country also recorded 276 deaths from the coronavirus, near record daily levels.

“Of the cases previously mentioned in the figures, 276 resulted in deaths today,” Koca said on Twitter, stressing that the number of cases and then the casualties will decrease rapidly in a short time if unity and solidarity in vaccination and measures are ensured.