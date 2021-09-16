Yemen separatists declare emergency amid protests in south

Yemen’s southern separatists on Wednesday resorted to emergency measures in a bid to put down growing protests over dire living conditions in areas under their control, The Washington Post reports.

Aydarous al-Zubaidi, the head of the separatists’ Southern Transitional Council, declared a state of emergency across Yemen’s southern provinces, including the port city of Aden. The city serves an interim capital for the internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.