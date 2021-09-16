Turkmenistan applies to join WTO as observer

Turkmenistan has applied to join the World Trade Organization (WTO) as an observer, Trend reports with reference to Khabar 24 Kazakh digital information TV channel.

According to the information, the corresponding decree was signed by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

It is reported that following the procedures for joining the WTO, this issue will be considered during the next meeting of the General Council of the organization.

It is noted that Ashgabat is confident that obtaining observer status in the WTO will help the development of the country's national economy.