Relations between Russia, Kazakhstan may be called exemplary — upper house speaker

Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia has shown its effectiveness, while relations between the two countries can be described as exemplary, Speaker of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko said on Thursday, TASS reports.

She recalled that Kazakhstan celebrated the 30th anniversary of its independence in 2021. "These years have been marked by effective Russian-Kazakhstani cooperation, continuous cooperation at the level of the heads of state, government, parliaments, which is very important, the two countries' regions. Our relations can rightfully be called exemplary. We appreciate the achieved level of trust and mutual understanding, this is the basis, which helps us overcome modern challenges," she said addressing the Eurasian Media Forum, which is being held in Nur-Sultan, via video link.

Matviyenko noted that the two countries supported each other at the height of the pandemic. They held consultations and exchanged experience. Kazakhstan has launched the production of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, which enables it to make an important contribution to the fight against COVID-19.

"One can learn a lot from the republic. It has ensured political stability, sustainable economic growth, created conditions for people’s prosperous life. Kazakhstan is developing all the time. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has put forward the concept of a ‘hearing state,’ which responds to all constructive requests from citizens promptly and effectively," she explained. According to Matviyenko, the society views this approach "enabling the republic to develop harmoniously, carry out reforms and implement large-scale plans" in a positive light.