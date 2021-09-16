Russia reports 19,594 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 19,594 in the past 24 hours, this is the highest number since August 26, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.27%.

St. Petersburg reported 1,653 daily COVID-19 cases, the Moscow Region - 768, the Sverdlovsk Region - 508, the Voronezh Region - 481 and the Samara Region - 477.

Currently, 566,287 people in Russia are still undergoing treatment.