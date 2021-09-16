Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

Some 60,384 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Sept. 16,Trendreports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 19,311 citizens, and the second one to 41,073 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 7,806,235 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,570,812 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,235,423 people - the second dose.