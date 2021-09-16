Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 16

As many as 18,021 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, said the statement of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran, Trend reports.

In addition, 453 people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

At the same time, the condition of 6,981 people remains critical.

So far, more than 30.6 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

A total of 40.3 million doses of vaccines have been used in Iran so far. About 27 million doses have been used on the first stage, while 13.3 million doses - on the second stage.