EU chief calls for more military independence amid new 'era of regional rivalries'

There is a new international order, where competition is fierce and some nations "stop at nothing to gain influence," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday, CNBC reports.

Speaking at her annual "State of the European Union" parliamentary address, von der Leyen described the currrent environment of foreign relations as "a new era of hyper-competitiveness."

"An era of regional rivalries and major powers refocusing their attention towards each other," she said, while adding that "recent events in Afghanistan are not the cause of this change — but they are a symptom of it."