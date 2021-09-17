Moscow expects Baku and Yerevan to respond to proposals on border issue – Zakharova

Moscow has submitted its proposals on the process of delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border to Baku and Yerevan and expects a quick response, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told reporters today, TASS reports.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in certain sections of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The development of the situation, including near the village of Vorotan, reiterates the need for an early start of the process of delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with its subsequent demarcation. Russian proposals in this regard have been submitted to both Baku and Yerevan, we expect a quick response,” the diplomat said.

Zakharova added that the Russian side will continue joint efforts with Azerbaijan and Armenia to unblock economic and transport ties in the region in line with the trilateral statements of November 2020 and January 2021.