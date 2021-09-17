Armenia’s Pashinyan to Iran’s Raisi. Our two governments’ activities started at same time, this is very good nuance

The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan—who is on a working visit to Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan—with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is over, Newa.am reports.

"I would like to congratulate you once again on your victory in the [snap parliamentary] elections [on June 220] and re-assuming the post of Prime Minister," said the president of Iran, addressing the Armenian PM, and expressed hope for taking new positive steps in relations between the two countries during his tenure, the premier's office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am..

"The activities of our two governments started at the same time. I believe this is a very good nuance which creates an opportunity to harmonize our actions," PM Pashinyan said, in his turn.