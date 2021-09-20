1,646,441 vaccinations administered in Georgia, 24.6% of the adult population fully vaccinated

As of September 19, a total of 1,646,441 vaccinations have been administered in Georgia, InterPressNews reported.

According to the National Center for Disease Control, 945,291 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose - 33.1% of the adult population.

701,150 people are fully vaccinated - 24.6% of the adult population.

According to official information, 14,071 people were vaccinated on September 18.