2 injured after a military aircraft crashes in a residential area of Lake Worth, Texas

A pilot instructor and a student were hospitalized Sunday after each ejected from a military training jet that crashed in a residential neighborhood in Lake Worth, Texas, on Sunday, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department, CNN reports.

Police were notified of the crash in the 4000 blocks of Tejas and Dakota trails around 10:53 a.m. (11:53 a.m. ET) and on arrival found one person who had ejected from the military training jet caught in power lines, Lake Worth Police Chief JT Manoushagian said during a Sunday afternoon news conference. Another person also ejected from the training jet and was found in a neighborhood nearby.

The two were taken to a local hospital for treatment, the fire department said. The military jet was a Navy T-45C Goshawk training jet carrying the instructor and a student, according to a statement from the chief of Naval Air Training.