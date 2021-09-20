Russia may sanction countries from where cyberattacks came — senate speaker

Moscow may impose sanctions on the countries from where cyberattacks on Russian websites came during the State Duma elections, Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told TV host Vladimir Solovyov on Sunday, TASS reports.

"The number of hacking attacks has grown significantly, which particular target the Central Election Commission's website. The reason is clear. After the election, we definitely will request these countries to look into this issue," she pointed out. When asked if sanctions could be imposed on those countries, Matviyenko said: "If there are grounds to do so, I think, we could take that path."

The speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper house noted the "unprecedented foreign interference" into this year’s elections to the State Duma.

"Unprecedented foreign interference was observed this time. Notably, [it began] when the elections were a distant prospect," she told the ‘Sunday evening with Vladimir Solovyev’ TV show. "Good thing that we have legal instruments to fight attempts to meddle with our country’s sovereign affairs. We all know who tried to interfere and in which format."