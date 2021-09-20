Russia prepping for Uzbek leader’s state visit this year — senior diplomat

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko has revealed that Russia is preparing for a state visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev this year where a vast package of documents will be signed, including defense agreements, TASS reports.

"We are getting ready for a state visit of the Uzbek president, which we hope will take place this year," the diplomat noted.

"A very serious package of documents has been prepared. These are primarily cooperation in the trade and economic cooperation as well as other spheres, such as the defense one," Rudenko said. According to him, both Moscow and Tashkent hope that this visit will truly be a historic cornerstone in bilateral relations.