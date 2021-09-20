Russia records another 19,744 coronavirus cases — crisis center

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 19,744 in the past 24 hours to reach 7,294,672 in total, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center data, Russia’s coronavirus case growth rate was 0.27%.

In particular, St. Petersburg recorded 1,137 cases followed by the Moscow Region (1,098), the Samara Region (512), the Sverdlovsk Region (506) and the Voronezh Region (493).

Russia currently has 585,002 active COVID-19 cases.