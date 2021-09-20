Turkey not closed to dialogue with Armenia

Turkey’s president on Sunday said his country was ready for talks with Armenia but added Yerevan needed to take steps towards opening a controversial transport link through its territory, The News reports.

Earlier this month, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Yerevan was prepared to hold discussions on repairing relations with Ankara.

"If he (Pashinyan) would like to meet with Tayyip Erdogan, then certain steps should be taken," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters at an Istanbul airport before leaving for New York where he will attend the annual UN General Assembly meetings.