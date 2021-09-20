Main » News

Putin offers sincere condolences to families of those killed in Perm — Kremlin

Putin offers sincere condolences to families of those killed in Perm — Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his sincere condolences to the families and friends of those killed as a result of today’s shooting at the Perm State University, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, TASS reports. 

"The president conveys [his] deep condolences to those who lost their relatives and friends as a result of this tragedy," the Kremlin spokesman stated.

Peskov noted that Putin had been informed of the shooting at Perm State University. "He instructed Prime Minister [Mikhail] Mishustin to send ministers [Valery] Falkov and [Mikhail] Murashko to Perm in order to provide assistance to the injured as well as the relatives of those killed in the tragedy," the official emphasized.

1120 views


Vestnik Kavkaza

in Instagram

Subscribe



Videos

News

Populars