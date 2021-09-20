Putin offers sincere condolences to families of those killed in Perm — Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his sincere condolences to the families and friends of those killed as a result of today’s shooting at the Perm State University, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, TASS reports.

"The president conveys [his] deep condolences to those who lost their relatives and friends as a result of this tragedy," the Kremlin spokesman stated.

Peskov noted that Putin had been informed of the shooting at Perm State University. "He instructed Prime Minister [Mikhail] Mishustin to send ministers [Valery] Falkov and [Mikhail] Murashko to Perm in order to provide assistance to the injured as well as the relatives of those killed in the tragedy," the official emphasized.