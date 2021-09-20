Uzbekistan lifts some COVID-19 restrictions, allows mass events

Uzbekistan has lifted some COVID-19 restrictions, allowing mass events both outdoors and indoors in light of decreasing daily COVID-19 cases, the Uzbek Health Ministry said Monday, Xinhua reports.

The Uzbek special commission to fight against the coronavirus has decided at a regular meeting to "create amenities for the population for cultural and spiritual leisure, as well as recreation by reducing quarantine requirements."

People can hold family events and weddings with no more than 100 people and in strict compliance with sanitary and hygienic requirements, according to the decision.

Employees of the service sector, including cultural and entertainment facilities, restaurants and wedding halls must have a certificate of vaccination, it said.