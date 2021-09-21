Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan wrap up joint exercises of special forces

A solemn ceremony dedicated to the completion of the "Three Brothers-2021" international exercises involving representatives of the special forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan was held in Baku on September 20, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the Commander of the Special Forces of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev congratulated the servicemen on the end of the joint exercises.

After the performance of the national anthems of the countries whose servicemen were involved in the exercises, Mirzayev addressed the personnel and guests.

“The participants in the exercises successfully completed the assigned tasks. I’m convinced that along with improving your skills, you got the opportunity to exchange experiences during the exercises. The joint exercises are an example of friendship, close cooperation between our countries and peoples,” he said. “Each of us felt a sense of pride that the servicemen of the three fraternal countries were together and shoulder to shoulder accomplished the tasks of the exercises."

Greeting the participants of the exercises, the commander of the Special Forces of the Turkish Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Omer Ertugrul Erbakan emphasized the successful completion of the "Three Brothers-2021" exercises.

"The brotherhood ties between our countries are extremely strong, and they will continue to be strengthened. Cooperation and exercises between the special forces of the three countries will continue," he said.

Major General Mumtaz Huseyn, head of the Pakistani Armed Forces Security and Counter-Terrorism Department, stated that it’s a great honor and pride for him to observe the joint exercises of the brothers - special forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan.

"The participants of the exercises demonstrated high professionalism. The tasks set within the "Three Brothers-2021" exercises have been completed. This will contribute to improving the professional level of all participants of the exercises," the Pakistani official added.

Then the participants of the exercises were presented with memorable gifts.

At the end of the official part of the event, a cultural program was presented to the participants.