Most of those injured in Perm university shooting are getting better, minister says

Most of those injured in a shooting incident at Perm State University are getting better, Russian Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov said at a meeting of the Perm region's Council of University Rectors on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"Yesterday, we had the opportunity to visit those hospitalized. Most of them are getting better," he noted.

The meeting observed a minute of silence in memory of those killed in the attack. Falkov pointed out that the injured and the families of the victims would get the necessary assistance, including psychological support, first and foremost, through the efforts of the regional government and university authorities.

The Perm region declared a day of mourning on Tuesday over the shooting incident. According to the Russian Health Ministry, the attack killed six and left 24 injured, 20 of whom remain hospitalized. Falkov said earlier that seven injured people would be flown to Moscow for treatment.