Biden administration to raise refugee cap to 125,000 for 2022

The Biden administration is planning to raise the refugee cap for fiscal year 2022 to 125,000, in line with the goal President Joe Biden set, CNN reports.

Biden previously conceded that his goal of 125,000 refugee admissions within the first fiscal year of his presidency "will still be hard to hit," but the expected ceiling indicates how many refugees may be admitted to the US in the coming fiscal year.

The State Department on Monday confirmed CNN's previous reporting on the administration's plans to raise the ceiling.