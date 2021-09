47 people died of COVID-19 and 11 died of coronavirus-pneumonia in Kazakhstan per day, the Health Ministry reports on Sept 21, AKI Press reports.

68 803 people continue to receive treatment from the coronavirus, 12 381 patients are in hospitals, and 56 422 people are at home.

987 patients are in serious condition, 261 are in extreme condition and 143 patients are on ventilators.