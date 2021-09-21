Russia resumes air service with Belarus in full

As of 21 September, Russia lifted all restrictions on flights to Belarus and resumed them to Spain, Iraq, Kenya and Slovakia. The decision was made earlier by the Operational Headquarters on Preventing COVID-19 in Russia, TASS reports.

Thus, air services between Russia and Belarus, temporarily restricted due to the spread of the coronavirus, will be restored in full.

In June 2021, Russia increased the number of regular flights to Belarus up to 10 per week. As of 1 August, the Russian Federation doubled the number of flights from Moscow to Minsk and increased the number of flights from Sochi and Krasnodar.

As for other foreign destinations, planes will fly to Iraq on the Moscow-Baghdad route twice a week. There will be four flights a week from Moscow to Madrid and Barcelona, and twice a week to Malaga and Alicante (Spain). As for Kenya, planes will fly from Moscow to Nairobi twice a week, and as for Slovakia there will be four flights a week from Moscow to Bratislava and two flights a week from St. Petersburg to Bratislava.