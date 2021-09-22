Raisi tells UN: Nuclear talks useful only if they lead to lifting all oppressive sanctions on Iran

In his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday night, President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran said although Americans themselves have admitted that “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran has ended in total failure, the policy of “maximum oppression” is still on, Tehran Times reported.

Raisi also said requests by the West to resume negotiations for a possible revival of the 2015 nuclear deal – JCPOA – is useful only if they “ultimately” lead to the lifting “all oppressive sanctions” against the Islamic Republic.

The president also said Iran’s resistance against sanctions originates from its strategic rationality.

“Smart and dynamic resistance of Iran comes from strategic rationality,” Raisi told the largest UN gathering virtually.