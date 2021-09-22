Magnitude 4.3 quake strikes Black Sea region of Turkey

A magnitude-4.3 earthquake jolted Tokat province in the Black Sea region of Turkey on Tuesday, according to the country’s disaster agency, Anadolu agency reports.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake occurred 14.3 kilometers (8.8 miles) below the surface in the Niksar district.

Governor Ozan Balci said the tremor continued for 10 seconds but there have been no reports of casualties or property damage.