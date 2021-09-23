Over 7.4mln people administered 1st jab of COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

7,408,957 Kazakhstanis have so far been given the first jab of vaccine against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Both jabs of anti-COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 6,289,238 Kazakhstanis. Notably, the country has logged 2,693 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 3,905 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.