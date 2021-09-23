Lavrov meets with new UK Foreign Secretary, says no progress on bilateral dialogue

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with new British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss for the first time, Russian Foreign Ministry announced on its website Thursday, adding Lavrov noted the lack of progress in solving problems on the track to restoration of a fully-fledged political dialogue between the two countries, TASS reports.

"The top diplomats discussed the current state of the bilateral relations. The Russian side once again noted the lack of progress on solving problems that obstruct the restoration of a fully-fledged political dialogue, as well as London’s persistent unwillingness to build international ties based on equality and mutual respect of interests," the statement says.

Lavrov particularly emphasized London’s persistent unwillingness to abolish provocative activities near Russian borders that pose a real threat to the regional security. He also called on London to embark on responsible cooperation and concrete action for creation of a positive agenda in bilateral cooperation.

The ministers exchanged their opinions on a number of international and regional problems.