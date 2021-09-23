Russian-American strategic stability talks to continue next week, says US ambassador

A new round of Russian-American negotiations on strategic stability will take place next week in Geneva, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said at the 21st Annual AmCham Business and Investment Conference in Russia, TASS reports.

"The USA and Russia have engaged in several dialogues, the strategic-related dialogue," Sullivan said, referring to the new round of Russian-American negotiations to be held next week in Geneva. He stressed that the topic of cyberspace and a range of other issues will also be touched upon.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, representing Moscow at these consultations, told TASS that the new round of negotiations will be held "in the last days of September".

The first in-person round of Russian-US talks on strategic stability in 2021 was held in Geneva in July. Moscow’s delegation was headed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, and the US one was led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.