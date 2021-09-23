Russia records another 21,438 coronavirus cases, highest daily number since August 15

Russia recorded 21,438 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since August 15. The total number of cases has reached 7,354,995, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday, TASS reports.

Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.29%.

In particular, 1,698 cases were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 936 in the Moscow region, 542 in the Samara region, 513 in the Sverdlovsk region and 502 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

There are currently 594,770 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 3,345 over the past day against 1,991 a day before to 1,611,511.

This was the most significant growth since July 31, in relative terms the growth was 0.2%.

The number of deaths in Moscow due to coronavirus increased by 54 per day against 50 the day before. In total, 28,551 people have died in the city since the beginning of the pandemic, or 1.77% of cases, the center said.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients increased over the past day by 1,331 to 1,478,681, while 104,279 people are still undergoing treatment in Moscow.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 820 in the last 24 hours versus 817 a day earlier, having reached 201,445.

Thus, the daily COVID-19 death toll has hit a record high for the second time since the start of the pandemic. The previous all-time high of 820 coronavirus fatalities was registered on August 26.

The conditional COVID-19 mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) remained at 2.74%, according to the crisis center.

In particular, over the past day, some 53 people died from COVID-19 in Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg, as many as 36 fatalities were registered in the Sverdlovsk Region, 32 mortalities were recorded in the Krasnodar Region, 29 people died in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 28 deaths were counted in the Rostov Region.