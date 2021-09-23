Azerbaijan files case at ICJ against Armenia for 'ethnic cleansing'

Azerbaijan has launched its case accusing neighbour Armenia of racial discrimination and "ethnic cleansing" before the UN's top court, in a bitter tit for tat international court battle, TRT World reports.

Baku's claim comes just a week after Armenia lodged a similar case before the Hague-based International Court of Justice.

"Armenia has engaged and is continuing to engage in a series of discriminatory acts against Azerbaijanis on the basis of their 'national or ethnic' origin," Azerbaijan said in its filing before the court.

Echoing Armenia's case against Baku, Azerbaijan said Yerevan has breached a UN treaty, the International Convention of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD).

"Through both direct and indirect means, Armenia continues its policy of ethnic cleansing," Azerbaijan said.