Lavrov, Borrell discuss Afghanistan, Ukraine, Iran nuclear deal

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell focused on Afghanistan, Ukraine and the Iran nuclear deal on the sidelines of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, TASS reports.

"The talks focused on a wide range of pressing regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, Ukraine and Mail, along with the JCPoA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known as the Iran nuclear deal - TASS) and the Middle East settlement. They also touched upon the state of and prospects for Russia-EU relations," the statement says.

Lavrov arrived at the UN Headquarters on Wednesday to attend the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly. The Russian foreign minister has already held a number of meetings with foreign counterparts. He is expected to deliver a speech on September 25.

Meanwhile, Borrell told reporters that the European Union was working on the opening of its office in the Afghan capital of Kabul, but added, citing security concerns, that he could not speak about the timeframe.