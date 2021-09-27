Kazakhstan reports 1,878 new COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan registered 1,878 new COVID-19 cases for the past day.

These new cases include 486 in Almaty, 186 in Nur-Sultan, 184 in Karaganda region, 164 in Pavlodar region, 162 in Almaty region, 104 in Kostanai region, 96 in Akmola region, 95 in East Kazakhstan region, 71 in North Kazakhstan region, 62 in Aktobe region, 53 in Atyrau region, 53 in Jambyl region, 50 in Turkestan region, 41 in Shymkent, 36 in West Kazakhstan region, 26 in Kyzylorda region, 10 in Mangistau region.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 878,990. 2,202 patients recovered from coronavirus infection in a day. The total number of recoveries reached 812 883.

30 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection died for the past day. The death toll reached 11,065, AKIpress reported.

In addition, 32 pneumonia cases were registered for the last 24 hours. 5 patients died from pneumonia, 111 recovered. The total number of pneumonia cases reached 75,305. The death toll reached 4,800. The total number of recoveries made 61,702. 63,845 are treated from coronavirus infection. 11,543 of them remain in hospitals. 895 patients are in serious condition. 222 are in critical condition.

The total number of coronavirus and pneumonia cases reached 954,295.