Minute of silence on occasion of Remembrance Day held in Azerbaijan

The memory of the martyrs of the Patriotic War has been honored with a minute of silence in Azerbaijan.

Traffic flow in the country was suspended. A minute of silence is accompanied by the honking of cars, metro trains, and ships in Baku Bay.

As a sign of deep respect for the memory of martyrs - soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan and sacrificing their lives for their Motherland, who raised the Azerbaijani flag in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia occupation, by order of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev issued an order dated December 2, 2020, a decision was made to annually celebrate September 27 as Remembrance Day.

On September 27, 2020, Armenia's armed forces subjected the positions of the armed forces of Azerbaijan along the front line and the adjacent populated areas in Azerbaijan to intensive fire with the use of large-calibre weapons, artillery and mortars. Baku decided to launch a counter-offensive operation to ensure the safety of the civilian population. As a result of the 44-day combat operations, Azerbaijan liberated the provinces of Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Qubadli , as well as significant territories in Khojavend, Khojaly and Shusha districts, including the city of Shusha. In the middle of the night of November 9-10, a statement on the completion of the Karabakh war was signed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.